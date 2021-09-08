Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

SECYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

SECYF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,730. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

