Sei Investments Co. Purchases 143,812 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,753 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,812 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of First Hawaiian worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,290 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,589 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,398,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 184,894 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

