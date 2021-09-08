Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million.

SELB has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

SELB stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $500.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.