Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $827.78 Million

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post $827.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $830.45 million and the lowest is $825.10 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $768.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIGI. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

SIGI traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $82.14. 231,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,075. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

