Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.67 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Shares of SMTC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.46. 11,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,678. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

