Semux (SEM) Market Cap Hits $118,004.69

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Semux has a market capitalization of $118,004.69 and $13.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00060064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000205 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009218 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007759 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003501 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

