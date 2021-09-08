Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading Down 32.9% This Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $25.29 million and approximately $579,312.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentivate has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00151320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.96 or 0.00719999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041835 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

