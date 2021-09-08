Serum (SRM) Market Cap Tops $425.73 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Serum has a market cap of $425.73 million and approximately $958.20 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Serum has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $8.51 or 0.00018348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00159524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00730570 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

