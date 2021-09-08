Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Receives GBX 588 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 588 ($7.68).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHB. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

SHB stock opened at GBX 626.50 ($8.19) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 610.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 13.13. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a one year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The firm has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

