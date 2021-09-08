SHIELD Hits Market Capitalization of $118,645.17 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $118,645.17 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.75 or 0.07531654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $662.06 or 0.01432985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.00390186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00125667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.40 or 0.00583091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.18 or 0.00560985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00334749 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

