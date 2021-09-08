Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,641.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $58.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,477.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,782. Shopify has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $184.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,515.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,316.90.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

