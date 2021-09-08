Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Head to Head Survey

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Precipio and Singular Genomics Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Precipio presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.72%. Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 86.09%. Given Precipio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Precipio is more favorable than Singular Genomics Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and Singular Genomics Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -124.55% -55.13% -40.36% Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precipio and Singular Genomics Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $6.09 million 12.04 -$10.63 million N/A N/A Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A

Precipio has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Summary

Precipio beats Singular Genomics Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

