SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Cap Reaches $407.39 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $407.39 million and approximately $16.41 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00170063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.29 or 0.00722836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00043280 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

