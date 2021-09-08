SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,005 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.39.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.