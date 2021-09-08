Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.25.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.73.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

