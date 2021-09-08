Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s current price.

SMAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 14,050.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

