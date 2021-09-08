Smartsheet’s (SMAR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shares of SMAR opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after buying an additional 1,433,608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $100,410,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after buying an additional 1,193,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

