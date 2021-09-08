Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.22% of EnerSys worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.4% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 416,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after buying an additional 70,504 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.26. 3,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,797. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

