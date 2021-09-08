Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 77,982 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after acquiring an additional 180,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after buying an additional 87,592 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,610,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

RRGB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. 3,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $376.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.