Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.71 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

NYSE:JLL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,222. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $253.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

