Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 26,553 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,455 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 26,553 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Tapestry worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 178.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 142,568 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 74.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 292,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. 74,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,727. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

