Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at $1,953,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 281,055 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

