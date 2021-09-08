Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Snam from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Snam alerts:

OTCMKTS SNMRF opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Snam has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $6.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.