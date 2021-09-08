So-Young International (SY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 10th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.31 million, a PE ratio of -544.00 and a beta of 0.19. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in So-Young International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of So-Young International worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

