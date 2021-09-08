Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.75

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 91434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNG. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $39,840,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $27,404,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $24,900,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $22,650,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $20,050,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

