SonoCoin (SONO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. SonoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $82,877.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00130643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00197081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.69 or 0.07249942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,037.45 or 1.00210030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.68 or 0.00739388 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SonoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

