South Jersey Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

South Jersey Industries has increased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 74.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Shares of SJI opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

