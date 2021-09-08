South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of South Jersey Industries worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 462.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 42,763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SJI. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

