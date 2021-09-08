South32 Limited (LON:S32) Plans Dividend of $0.06

South32 Limited (LON:S32) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

South32 stock opened at GBX 179.56 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.79. The company has a market capitalization of £8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 182.55 ($2.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several research analysts have commented on S32 shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of South32 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

