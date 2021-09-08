Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the airline’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 241.3% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 48.4% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,138 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 73,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

