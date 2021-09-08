SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $351.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $356.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

