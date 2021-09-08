SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23.

