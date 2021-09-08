SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $21,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 367,398 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,385,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

XHB stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. 323,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,561. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

