Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EDU. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EDU. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Shares of EDU opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.84.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

