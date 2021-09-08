Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,664 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SABR stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

