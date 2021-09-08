Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

