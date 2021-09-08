Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED stock opened at $235.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.39. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.47 and its 200 day moving average is $260.63.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock worth $6,213,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.