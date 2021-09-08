Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
MED stock opened at $235.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.39. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.47 and its 200 day moving average is $260.63.
In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock worth $6,213,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
