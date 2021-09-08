Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRC. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.06.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 938,340 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after acquiring an additional 807,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

