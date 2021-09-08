SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPX worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equities analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

