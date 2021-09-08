St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

STJPF stock remained flat at $$22.27 on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

