STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.13.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $43.33.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 150,632 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 94,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

