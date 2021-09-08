Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Cap of $790,177.27

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Starbase coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $790,177.27 and approximately $466,619.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.95 or 0.00156144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00718014 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.