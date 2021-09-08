STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Market Cap Hits $1.87 Million

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $6,990.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00193713 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.84 or 0.07218987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.62 or 0.99975453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.77 or 0.00736214 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

