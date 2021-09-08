Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Trading Down 0.5%

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) shares fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.90. 34,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 436,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STCN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 618.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 114.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 72,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 274,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.