SteepCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $141.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $51,706.07 and $141.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00874930 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

