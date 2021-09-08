Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $27.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.