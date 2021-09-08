Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,147 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,725% compared to the typical volume of 76 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 3,051,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $12,235,977.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 435,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

