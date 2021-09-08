Strix Group (LON:KETL) Hits New 52-Week High at $390.00

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 378.50 ($4.95), with a volume of 44070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382 ($4.99).

KETL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Strix Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 350 ($4.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 342.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 305.23. The stock has a market cap of £770.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

