Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,088.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after buying an additional 308,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,844,000 after buying an additional 281,363 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $278.67 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.64 and a fifty-two week high of $280.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.