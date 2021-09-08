Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,110 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM opened at $138.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.96 and its 200 day moving average is $139.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.